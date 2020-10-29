VanTrust Breaks Ground on Phase I of 1.3 MSF Spec Industrial Development in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Phase I of Fort Worth Logistics Hub is expected to be complete in July 2021.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based firm VanTrust Real Estate LLC has broken ground on Phase I of the 1.3 million-square-foot Fort Worth Logistics Hub, a project that will add 670,941 square feet of Class A industrial space to the local supply. Designed by Alliance Architects, Fort Worth Logistics Hub spans 75 acres on the city’s south side near Interstates 20 and 35. Phase I of the project is expected to be complete in July 2021, with construction of the 606,480-square-foot Phase II beginning shortly thereafter. Arlington, Texas-based Bob Moore Construction is the general contractor for the project, and Pacheco Koch is the civil engineer. CBRE is handling leasing.