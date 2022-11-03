VanTrust Breaks Ground on Phase I of 4.5 MSF Vantage North Industrial Development in North Las Vegas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Nevada, Western

Totaling more than 1 million square feet, the first two industrial buildings at Vantage North in North Las Vegas, Nev., are slated for completion in November 2023.

NORTH LAS VEGAS — VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on the first two buildings at Vantage North, an industrial project offering upward of 4.5 million square feet of logistics and distribution facilities at full build out.

Situated on 350 acres, the asset is in North Las Vegas offering visibility along Interstate 5. Infrastructure and site work commenced in January at Vantage North.

VanTrust has already preleased one of the buildings to Saddle Creek Logistics, which will occupy 580,000 square feet in fourth-quarter 2023. The first two buildings will total more than 1 million square feet and are scheduled for completion in November 2023.

Kevin Higgins and Jake Higgins of CBRE are marketing the development for lease.