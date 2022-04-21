VanTrust Breaks Ground on Three Industrial Buildings in Jacksonville Totaling 1.7 MSF

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Kansas City-based VanTrust Real Estate LLC has broken ground on three industrial buildings at its Imeson Park South property in Jacksonville totaling approximately 1.7 million square feet.

The three projects currently underway include a 200,000-square-foot build-to-suit building, one 547,200-square-foot speculative building on approximately 33 acres and a 1 million-square-foot building on about 63 acres. Building amenities at both speculative buildings include ample automobile, dock and trailer parking. Construction on all three buildings is expected to be complete by the second quarter of 2023.

Located at 1511 Zoo Parkway, the property is situated 10.5 miles from Jacksonville International Airport and 3.1 miles from the Jacksonville Zoo. VanTrust purchased the 196-acre Imeson Park South property in October 2021.