VanTrust Buys 76.4-Acre Site Along Loop 303 in Arizona, Plans 660,000 SF Industrial Park

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

VanTrust Real Estate plans to develop a 660,000-square-foot speculative industrial building on 76.4 acres at Sarival Road and Maryland Avenue in Glendale, Ariz.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — VanTrust Real Estate has purchased 76.4 acres of land along the Loop 303 corridor at Sarival Road and Maryland Avenue in Glendale. The company plans to break ground on a 660,000-square-foot speculative industrial building on the site in October.

Upon completion, scheduled for June 2021, the facility will feature 40-foot clear heights, clerestory glass for natural light and ample auto and trailer parking, as well as access to Loop 303, Northern Parkway and Interstate 10.

Jim Wilson of Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the property. Terms of the acquisition were not released.