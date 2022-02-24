VanTrust Completes 514,135 SF Spec Industrial Development in El Paso, Signs Three Tenants

VanTrust has executed three new leases totaling roughly 187,000 square feet at Phase I of El Paso Logistics Park.

EL PASO, TEXAS — Kansas City-based developer VanTrust Real Estate has completed Phase I of El Paso Logistics Park, a speculative project that consisted of four industrial buildings totaling 514,135 square feet. VanTrust has also executed three new leases at these buildings totaling roughly 187,000 square feet. David Hingst of PIRES International represented OLA Logistics LLC, which leased 76,848 square feet at Building 3; Steve Berger and Chad McCleskey of CBRE represented Interceramic Inc., which inked a deal for 44,410 square feet at Building 3; and Andres Sandoval of CBRE represented Buckland Global Trade Services Inc, which committed to 66,065 square feet at Building 4. Bill Caparis and Arturo De La Mora of CBRE El Paso represented VanTrust in each of those deals.