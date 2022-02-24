REBusinessOnline

VanTrust Completes 514,135 SF Spec Industrial Development in El Paso, Signs Three Tenants

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

El-Paso-Logistics-Park

VanTrust has executed three new leases totaling roughly 187,000 square feet at Phase I of El Paso Logistics Park.

EL PASO, TEXAS — Kansas City-based developer VanTrust Real Estate has completed Phase I of El Paso Logistics Park, a speculative project that consisted of four industrial buildings totaling 514,135 square feet. VanTrust has also executed three new leases at these buildings totaling roughly 187,000 square feet. David Hingst of PIRES International represented OLA Logistics LLC, which leased 76,848 square feet at Building 3; Steve Berger and Chad McCleskey of CBRE represented Interceramic Inc., which inked a deal for 44,410 square feet at Building 3; and Andres Sandoval of CBRE represented Buckland Global Trade Services Inc, which committed to 66,065 square feet at Building 4. Bill Caparis and Arturo De La Mora of CBRE El Paso represented VanTrust in each of those deals.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  