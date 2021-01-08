REBusinessOnline

VanTrust Completes Construction of 118,000 SF Chandler Corporate Center II in Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Office, Western

Chandler-Corporate-Center-II-Chandler-AZ

Chandler Corporate Center II in Chandler, Ariz., features 118,000 square feet of speculative office space.

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — VanTrust Real Estate has completed the construction of Phase II at Chandler Corporate Center in Chandler.

Situated on 12 acres at 4100 W. Chandler Blvd., the 118,000-square-foot speculative office building complements the property that was developed in the first phase. The first-phase building was leased to Allstate Insurance and subsequently sold to Strategic Office Partners in 2019.

Designed by Butler Design Group of Phoenix, the building features a two-story glass entrance, 58,000-square-foot floor plates and an abundance of glass. Stevens-Leinweber Construction served as general contractor for the project, which Colliers International is marketing for lease.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  