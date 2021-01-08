VanTrust Completes Construction of 118,000 SF Chandler Corporate Center II in Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Office, Western

Chandler Corporate Center II in Chandler, Ariz., features 118,000 square feet of speculative office space.

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — VanTrust Real Estate has completed the construction of Phase II at Chandler Corporate Center in Chandler.

Situated on 12 acres at 4100 W. Chandler Blvd., the 118,000-square-foot speculative office building complements the property that was developed in the first phase. The first-phase building was leased to Allstate Insurance and subsequently sold to Strategic Office Partners in 2019.

Designed by Butler Design Group of Phoenix, the building features a two-story glass entrance, 58,000-square-foot floor plates and an abundance of glass. Stevens-Leinweber Construction served as general contractor for the project, which Colliers International is marketing for lease.