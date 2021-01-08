VanTrust Completes Construction of 118,000 SF Chandler Corporate Center II in Arizona
CHANDLER, ARIZ. — VanTrust Real Estate has completed the construction of Phase II at Chandler Corporate Center in Chandler.
Situated on 12 acres at 4100 W. Chandler Blvd., the 118,000-square-foot speculative office building complements the property that was developed in the first phase. The first-phase building was leased to Allstate Insurance and subsequently sold to Strategic Office Partners in 2019.
Designed by Butler Design Group of Phoenix, the building features a two-story glass entrance, 58,000-square-foot floor plates and an abundance of glass. Stevens-Leinweber Construction served as general contractor for the project, which Colliers International is marketing for lease.
