Friday, March 14, 2025
Falcon-Commerce-Center-Monument-CO
Located in Monument, Colo., Falcon Commerce Center will offer a 249,633-square-foot industrial building and a 114,322-square-foot industrial building.
ColoradoDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

VanTrust Enters Colorado Market with 363,955 SF Industrial Development in Monument

by Amy Works

MONUMENT, COLO. — VanTrust has broken ground for the construction of Falcon Commerce Center, a two-building Class A industrial development in Monument. The buildings offer a total of 363,955 square feet of industrial, warehouse and distribution space. The project is VanTrust’s first venture in the Colorado market.

Falcon Commerce Center will include the 249,633-square-foot Building A and 114,322-square-foot Building B. Building A will be the area’s first cross-dock speculative facility, while Building B will feature a rear-load dock. Building B is slated for completion in first-quarter 2026, with Building A scheduled for delivery in second-quarter 2026.

VanTrust is partnering with CP Real Estate Capital on the project. Randy Churchill of NAI Highland Commercial and Carmon Hicks of JLL are handling leasing for Falcon Commerce Center.

