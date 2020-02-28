VanTrust Real Estate Begins Construction of 118,000 SF Chandler Corporate Center II in Arizona

Slated for completion in September, Chandler Corporate Center II in Chandler, Ariz., will offer 118,000 square feet of office space.

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — VanTrust Real Estate has started construction on Chandler Corporate Center II, the second phase of its 26-acre business center in Chandler. Located at 4100 W. Chandler Blvd., the two-story, 118,000-square-foot office building will feature a two-story glass entrance enhanced with stone, wood and ceramic tile lobby finishes, along with integrated LED light fixtures.

Designed by Butler Design Group, the building will consist of precast concrete perimeter bearing walls and steel frame super structures with 10- to 14-foot floor-to-floor heights. The property will be adjacent to Chandler Fashion Center and is easily accessible by nearby freeways.

Slated for completion by September, the building will complement a similar building constructed in the first phase, which Allstate Insurance occupies. Future phases may include additional build-to-suit or speculative office and on-site retail space.

Steven Leinweber is constructing the office project, which Colliers International is marketing.