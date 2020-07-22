REBusinessOnline

VanTrust Real Estate Breaks Ground on 115,000 SF Spec Office Project in McKinney, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

McKinney-Corporate-Center-II

A definitive completion date for McKinney Corporate Center II has not been established.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Developer VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on McKinney Corporate Center II, a 115,000-square-foot speculative office project located north of Dallas. The building will be located within the 2,200-acre Craig Ranch master-planned development, across the street from the campus of Collin College Tech. Amenities will include a tenant lounge, conference center and a tenant patio, as well as grab-and-go food service. Holt Lunsford Commercial is handling leasing of the project, a firm completion date for which has not yet been established. VanTrust completed McKinney Corporate Center I, which is now fully leased, in 2015.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
23
Webinar: Tips For How Operators Can Thrive In The Evolving Seniors Living Market
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  