VanTrust Real Estate Breaks Ground on 115,000 SF Spec Office Project in McKinney, Texas

A definitive completion date for McKinney Corporate Center II has not been established.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Developer VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on McKinney Corporate Center II, a 115,000-square-foot speculative office project located north of Dallas. The building will be located within the 2,200-acre Craig Ranch master-planned development, across the street from the campus of Collin College Tech. Amenities will include a tenant lounge, conference center and a tenant patio, as well as grab-and-go food service. Holt Lunsford Commercial is handling leasing of the project, a firm completion date for which has not yet been established. VanTrust completed McKinney Corporate Center I, which is now fully leased, in 2015.