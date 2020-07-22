VanTrust Real Estate Breaks Ground on 115,000 SF Spec Office Project in McKinney, Texas
MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Developer VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on McKinney Corporate Center II, a 115,000-square-foot speculative office project located north of Dallas. The building will be located within the 2,200-acre Craig Ranch master-planned development, across the street from the campus of Collin College Tech. Amenities will include a tenant lounge, conference center and a tenant patio, as well as grab-and-go food service. Holt Lunsford Commercial is handling leasing of the project, a firm completion date for which has not yet been established. VanTrust completed McKinney Corporate Center I, which is now fully leased, in 2015.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.