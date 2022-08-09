REBusinessOnline

VanTrust Real Estate Breaks Ground on 181,000 SF Spec Industrial Project in Southwest Phoenix

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

VT-202-Phoenix-AZ

Offering 181,000 square feet of speculative industrial space, VT 202 in Phoenix will feature a 104,687-square-foot building and a 76,319-square-foot building.

PHOENIX — VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on VT 202, a speculative two-building industrial project in Phoenix. The infill development will offer 181,000 square feet of Class A industrial space on 12 acres along 59th Avenue.

Totaling 104,687 square feet, Building A will feature 32-foot clear heights, 30 dock-high doors and two grade-level doors. The 76,319-square-foot Building B will have comparable amenities and features.

Completion of VT 202 is slated for February 2023. The project team includes Butler Design Group and Wespac Construction. Colliers International Arizona is handling leasing for the development.

