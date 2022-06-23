REBusinessOnline

VanTrust Real Estate Breaks Ground on 483,698 SF Industrial Project in El Paso

El-Paso-Logistics-Park

Phase II of El Paso Logistics Park is slated for an April 2023 completion.

EL PASO, TEXAS — Kansas City-based developer VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on Phase II of El Paso Logistics Park, a project that will add 483,698 square feet of Class A industrial space across two buildings to the local supply. VanTrust completed Phase I of the 59-acre development in February. Each building will feature 32-foot clear heights, 52 dock positions, ESFR sprinkler systems and parking for more than 150 cars and 85 trailers. Upon completion of Phase II in April 2023, El Paso Logistics Park will total nearly 1 million square feet across six buildings. CBRE is leasing the development.

