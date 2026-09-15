VanTrust Real Estate Breaks Ground on 512,000 SF Spec Industrial Project in McKinney, Texas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Kansas City-based developer VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on an approximately 512,000-square-foot speculative industrial project in McKinney, located north of Dallas. The project represents Phase I of a larger, 42-acre development known as 121 Commerce Park. Phase I will consist of two buildings that will span 242,393 and 270,479 square feet. Project partners include Evans General Contractors, architect GSR Andrade, civil engineer Kimley-Horn and leasing agent JLL. Construction of Phase I is expected to last about a year.