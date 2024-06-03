Monday, June 3, 2024
VT-101-Glendale-AZ
The first phase of VT 101 in Glendale, Ariz., will feature two 156,000-square-foot industrial buildings. (Rendering courtesy of VanTrust)
VanTrust Real Estate Breaks Ground on 750,000 SF Industrial Park in Glendale, Arizona

by Amy Works

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on the first phase of VT 101, a 48-acre, three-building, 750,000-square-foot industrial park in Glendale, just northwest of Phoenix.

The first phase will include two 156,000-square-foot, Class A industrial buildings, slated for delivery in April 2025. The buildings will offer office suites, HVAC and LED lighting.

The project team includes Butler Design Group as architect, Layton Construction as general contractor and JLL’s Pat Harlan and Kyle Westfall as leasing agents.

