VanTrust Real Estate Breaks Ground on 994,639 SF Spec Industrial Project in El Paso

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Phase I of VanTrust Real Estate's new speculative industrial project in El Paso is expected to be complete in early 2021.

EL PASO, TEXAS — Developer VanTrust Real Estate has launched a 994,639-square-foot speculative industrial project in El Paso. The site spans 59 acres and is located within five miles of the Zaragoza Bridge, an international port of entry. Phase I of the project will consist of four buildings totaling 514,135 square feet and is expected to be complete in early 2021. Phase II, which will commence upon completion of Phase I, will consist of two buildings totaling 480,504 square feet. The project is one of several major speculative industrial developments to be announced in El Paso in recent weeks, along with Hunt Southwest’s 370,000-square-foot Rojas East Distribution Center and Equity Industrial and Raith Capital’s 123,966-square-foot project at 9541 Joe Rodriguez Drive.