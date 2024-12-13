VanTrust Real Estate Buys 32-Acre Site Near Salt Lake City, Plans to Develop Four Warehouses

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH — VanTrust Real Estate has acquired 32 acres, located at 5998 W. Parkway Blvd. in West Valley City, with plans to build four industrial warehouses. The site will accommodate four buildings offering a total of 600,000 square feet of Class A industrial space. The site’s location offers easy access to State Route 201, Salt Lake City International Airport, I-80, I-15 and the Union Pacific Railroad intermodal hub.

VanTrust expects construction on the first two buildings to start in late spring 2025 and deliver in late spring 2026. Construction timing on the other two buildings is still to be determined. Specific tenants for the warehouses have not yet been identified.