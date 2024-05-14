Tuesday, May 14, 2024
VanTrust Real Estate Buys Salt Lake Lumber Building in Downtown Salt Lake City

by Amy Works

SALT LAKE CITY — VanTrust Real Estate has acquired the Salt Lake Lumber Building, located at 205 N. 400 West in downtown Salt Lake City. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Originally built in 1909 as the Morrison-Merrill Lumber Co. office building, the three-story, 26,997-square-foot brick property features exposed heavy timber, brick and stone walls, maple flooring, a wood staircase, exposed wood ceilings and brick arches around the windows.

VanTrust plans to convert the building into a contemporary office space and regional headquarters. Demolition and interior renovations are slated to start this summer, with delivery scheduled for early 2025.

