VanTrust Real Estate Completes 210,000 SF Offices Three at Frisco Station

FRISCO, TEXAS — Kansas City-based VanTrust Real Estate has completed The Offices Three at Frisco Station, a 210,000-square-foot speculative office project located within the 242-acre Frisco Station mixed-use development north of Dallas. The six-story building offers a fitness center, conference center and a tenant lounge and is located within walking distance of more than 50 retail, restaurant and entertainment options. The property is the third of five office buildings planned for that component of Frisco Station.