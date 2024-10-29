VanTrust Real Estate Completes 413,000 SF Industrial Project in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based developer VanTrust Real Estate has completed Cornerstone Commerce Center, an approximately 413,000-square-foot industrial project in northeast San Antonio. Cornerstone Commerce Center comprises two buildings that span 222,439 and 190,734 square feet on a 60-acre site. An undisclosed manufacturer of automotive accessories has leased 104,514 square feet at the first building, with CBRE representing both the tenant and landlord in the lease negotiations. VanTrust also purchased an additional 33 acres for Phase II of the project, which can accommodate up to an additional 400,000 square feet of new development. The project was first announced in April 2022.