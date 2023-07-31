VanTrust Real Estate Plans Two Spec Industrial Buildings Totaling 702,000 SF in Terrell, Texas

TERRELL, TEXAS — Kansas City-based developer VanTrust Real Estate has acquired two industrial development sites totaling 60.4 acres in Terrell, an eastern suburb of Dallas. The company plans to develop two speculative buildings totaling 702,000 square feet. Building 1 will be a 196,560-square-foot, rear-load facility. Building 2 will total 505,440 square feet and feature a cross-dock configuration. Both buildings will be marketed to e-commerce and third-party logistics users alike. Demian Salmon of Stream Realty Partners represented the undisclosed seller in the land deal. A construction timeline was not disclosed.