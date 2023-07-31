Monday, July 31, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsDevelopmentIndustrialTexas

VanTrust Real Estate Plans Two Spec Industrial Buildings Totaling 702,000 SF in Terrell, Texas

by Taylor Williams

TERRELL, TEXAS — Kansas City-based developer VanTrust Real Estate has acquired two industrial development sites totaling 60.4 acres in Terrell, an eastern suburb of Dallas. The company plans to develop two speculative buildings totaling 702,000 square feet. Building 1 will be a 196,560-square-foot, rear-load facility. Building 2 will total 505,440 square feet and feature a cross-dock configuration. Both buildings will be marketed to e-commerce and third-party logistics users alike. Demian Salmon of Stream Realty Partners represented the undisclosed seller in the land deal. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

You may also like

Forman Capital Provides $19.5M Construction Loan, Equity for...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 304-Unit Self-Storage...

SRS Real Estate Arranges $6M Sale of Net-Leased...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 49,280 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

CRG Opens Chapter at The Streets Luxury Apartments...

Kuriyama of America Signs 329,210 SF Lease at...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.1M Sale of Dollar...

CapRock Partners Completes Phase I of CapRock West...

R.D. Olson Breaks Ground on Bolsa Row Terrace...