VanTrust Real Estate to Develop 12-Story Office Building in Metro Dallas
ADDISON, TEXAS — Kansas City-based VanTrust Real Estate LLC will develop Addison Station, a 12-story office building that will be located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. The transit-served building will span between 250,000 and 350,000 square feet and will feature an 8,000-square-foot rooftop amenity deck, an indoor/outdoor tenant lounge, fitness center and a conference center. Construction is scheduled to begin later this year. Colliers International is marketing the project for lease.
