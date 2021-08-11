REBusinessOnline

VanTrust Real Estate to Develop 12-Story Office Building in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

Addison-Station

Construction of Addison Station, which will be located at 15555 N. Dallas Parkway, is slated to begin later this year. The location puts the building adjacent to DART's Addison Station and the new silver line, which is scheduled to open in 2023 as a part of the 26-mile Cotton Belt Corridor.

ADDISON, TEXAS ­— Kansas City-based VanTrust Real Estate LLC will develop Addison Station, a 12-story office building that will be located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. The transit-served building will span between 250,000 and 350,000 square feet and will feature an 8,000-square-foot rooftop amenity deck, an indoor/outdoor tenant lounge, fitness center and a conference center. Construction is scheduled to begin later this year. Colliers International is marketing the project for lease.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews