VanTrust Real Estate to Develop 12-Story Office Building in Metro Dallas

Construction of Addison Station, which will be located at 15555 N. Dallas Parkway, is slated to begin later this year. The location puts the building adjacent to DART's Addison Station and the new silver line, which is scheduled to open in 2023 as a part of the 26-mile Cotton Belt Corridor.

ADDISON, TEXAS ­— Kansas City-based VanTrust Real Estate LLC will develop Addison Station, a 12-story office building that will be located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. The transit-served building will span between 250,000 and 350,000 square feet and will feature an 8,000-square-foot rooftop amenity deck, an indoor/outdoor tenant lounge, fitness center and a conference center. Construction is scheduled to begin later this year. Colliers International is marketing the project for lease.