VanTrust Real Estate to Develop 210,000 SF Spec Office Building at Frisco Station

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

Offices Three at Frisco Station is expected to be complete in 2021.

FRISCO, TEXAS — VanTrust Real Estate will develop The Offices Three at Frisco Station, a 210,000-square-foot office building located within the 242-acre Frisco Station mixed-use development north of Dallas. Construction of the six-story, speculative building will begin this week and is expected to be complete in 2021. Amenities will include structured parking, a fitness center, conference center and a tenant lounge. VanTrust previously developed Offices One at Frisco Station, which is 98 percent leased, and has completed shell construction of Offices Two at Frisco Station, which is 35 percent preleased. HKS Inc. is the project architect, and Manhattan Construction is the general contractor. Cushman & Wakefield will handle leasing.