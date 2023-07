LAREDO, TEXAS — Kansas City-based VanTrust Real Estate will develop a 432,000-square-foot industrial project in the Rio Grande Valley city of Laredo. The speculative structure will be located within North Laredo Industrial Park, which is adjacent to I-35 and the Port of Laredo. Completion of the project, which is expected to be the first of multiple buildings that VanTrust will add to the park, is slated for October 2024. White Ark Enterprises owns North Laredo Industrial Park.