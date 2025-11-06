Thursday, November 6, 2025
A second, 250,000-square-foot phase of development is planned for 121 Commerce Park in McKinney. Construction of Phase II is expected to begin shortly after completion of Phase I.
VanTrust Real Estate to Develop 511,202 SF Industrial Project in McKinney, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Kansas City-based developer VanTrust Real Estate will develop a 511,202-square-foot industrial project in McKinney, located north of Dallas. The project represents Phase I of a larger, 42-acre development known as 121 Commerce Park. Phase I will consist of two buildings that will span 241,561 and 269,641 square feet. Project partners include Evans General Contractors, architect GSR Andrade, civil engineer Kimley-Horn and leasing agent JLL. Construction of Phase I is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026 and to last about a year.

