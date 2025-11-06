VanTrust Real Estate to Develop 511,202 SF Industrial Project in McKinney, Texas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Kansas City-based developer VanTrust Real Estate will develop a 511,202-square-foot industrial project in McKinney, located north of Dallas. The project represents Phase I of a larger, 42-acre development known as 121 Commerce Park. Phase I will consist of two buildings that will span 241,561 and 269,641 square feet. Project partners include Evans General Contractors, architect GSR Andrade, civil engineer Kimley-Horn and leasing agent JLL. Construction of Phase I is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026 and to last about a year.