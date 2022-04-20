VanTrust Real Estate to Develop 60-Acre Spec Industrial Project in San Antonio

Construction of Phase I of Cornerstone Commerce Park in San Antonio is set to begin in July.

SAN ANTONIO — Kansas City-based VanTrust Real Estate will develop Cornerstone Commerce Park, a 60-acre speculative industrial project in northeast San Antonio. Phase I of the project, construction of which is slated to begin in July and to last about 12 months, will consist of two buildings totaling 413,173 square feet. VanTrust has also acquired land for the second phase, which could comprise up to four additional buildings totaling over 600,000 square feet. CBRE has been tapped to lease the development.