REBusinessOnline

VanTrust Real Estate to Develop 60-Acre Spec Industrial Project in San Antonio

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Cornerstone-Commerce-Park-San-Antonio

Construction of Phase I of Cornerstone Commerce Park in San Antonio is set to begin in July.

SAN ANTONIO — Kansas City-based VanTrust Real Estate will develop Cornerstone Commerce Park, a 60-acre speculative industrial project in northeast San Antonio. Phase I of the project, construction of which is slated to begin in July and to last about 12 months, will consist of two buildings totaling 413,173 square feet. VanTrust has also acquired land for the second phase, which could comprise up to four additional buildings totaling over 600,000 square feet. CBRE has been tapped to lease the development.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  