VanTrust Real Estate to Develop 621,874 SF Spec Industrial Building in Forney, Texas

Forney Distribution Center is expected to be complete in May 2022.

FORNEY, TEXAS — Kansas City-based VanTrust Real Estate LLC will develop Forney Distribution Center, a 621,874-square-foot speculative industrial building in the eastern Dallas suburb of Forney. The property will be located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 80 and South Gateway Boulevard. Construction is scheduled to begin in April and to be complete in May 2022. CBRE is leasing the project.