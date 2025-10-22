VanTrust Real Estate to Develop 708,918 SF Spec Industrial Project in Terrell, Texas

TERRELL, TEXAS — Kansas City-based VanTrust Real Estate will develop a 708,918-square-foot speculative industrial project in Terrell, an eastern suburb of Dallas. Phase I of Terrell Logistics Center will feature two buildings spanning 202,972 and 505,946 square feet on a 75-acre site. The smaller building will have a read-load configuration, and the larger facility will have a cross-dock configuration. Construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of next year and to last about a year. Project partners include Bob Moore Construction, Alliance Architects and Claymoore Engineering.