Plans for The Towers at Frisco Station currently call for a Class A speculative office building, an upscale hotel, a national retailer and at least four fine-dining options.
VanTrust Real Estate Unveils Plans for Next Phase of Frisco Station Mixed-Use Development

by Taylor Williams

FRISCO, TEXAS — Kansas City-based developer VanTrust Real Estate has unveiled plans for the next phase of Frisco Station, a 242-acre mixed-use development located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. Dubbed The Towers at Frisco Station, the next phase will consist of office, hotel, retail and restaurant uses that could total as much as 3 million square feet across five buildings. Entertainment concepts Pickle & Social and Fairway Social have already committed to the latest phase. Frisco Station, which was launched in 2015, currently features 700,000 square feet of Class A office space, 955 units of mid- and high-rise multifamily units and 450 hotel rooms, as well as a 30-acre park and trail system. Construction timelines for the latest phase are still being finalized.

