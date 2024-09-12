VanTrust Sells 1.2 MSF Industrial Facility Near Port of Savannah to TIG

ELLABELL, GA. — VanTrust Real Estate has sold Building C of Interstate West, an approximately 1.2 million-square-foot industrial facility located near the Port of Savannah in Ellabell. Transwestern Investment Group (TIG) purchased the property from VanTrust for an undisclosed price. Britton Burdette, John Huguenard, Matt Wirth, Dennis Mitchell and Jim Freeman of JLL represented VanTrust in the transaction.

Located at 77 Logistics Drive, Building C is fully leased to Webstaurant Store Inc., a subsidiary of Clark Associates Inc. Built in 2022, the property features 185-foot truck court depths, 212 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, 244 auto spaces and 270 trailer spaces.

VanTrust is also underway on a 2 million-square-foot build-to-suit project for retailer Burlington within the 515-acre Interstate West industrial park.