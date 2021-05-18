VanTrust to Build 75-Acre Industrial Development in Altoona, Iowa

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Iowa, Midwest

Altus Commerce Center marks VanTrust’s first project in Iowa.

ALTOONA, IOWA — VanTrust Real Estate is developing Altus Commerce Center on 75 acres in Altoona. The project represents VanTrust’s first in Iowa. Construction on the first building is expected to commence within the next few weeks with completion slated for the second quarter of 2022. Building A will span 265,200 square feet with 148 parking spaces, unit heaters and LED interior lighting. Marcus Pitts, Austin Hedstrom and Tanner Hedstrom of JLL will lead leasing efforts.