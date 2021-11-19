REBusinessOnline

VanTrust to Develop 496,800 SF Spec Warehouse in Altoona, Iowa

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Iowa, Midwest

ALTOONA, IOWA — VanTrust Real Estate is developing a 496,800-square-foot speculative warehouse at Altus Commerce Center in Altoona. The facility is the largest speculative industrial project to be built in Iowa, according to JLL, which is marketing the development for lease. Completion is slated for January 2023. The building will feature a clear height of 36 feet as well as parking for up to 330 cars and 47 trailers. Marcus Pitts, Austin Hedstrom and Tanner Hedstrom of JLL are marketing both this building and VanTrust’s first building at Altus Commerce Center. The first building will span 265,200 square feet and is slated for completion in summer 2022.

