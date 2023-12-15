VanTrust Underway on 2 MSF Industrial Build-to-Suit Facility for Burlington Near Savannah

ELLABELL, GA. — VanTrust Real Estate is underway on the development of a 2 million-square-foot building within the 515-acre Interstate West industrial park in Ellabell, roughly 30 miles outside Savannah. Burlington Stores Inc. will occupy the build-to-suit property. Dubbed Building D, this marks the fourth and final project at the park, construction of which began in 2021.

Buildings A and B span 637,868 and 992,000 square feet, respectively. Building C totals 1.2 million square feet and is leased to The Webstaurant Store Inc. Completion of Building D is scheduled for May 2025.

Evans General Contractor is constructing the building, and Pieper O’Brien Herr is the architect. Danny Chase and David Sink of Colliers represented VanTrust in the lease negotiations. Chris Tomasulo and Bennett Rudder of JLL represented Burlington.