VanTrust Underway on 750,000 SF Warehouse for Owens Corning in Heath, Ohio

HEATH, OHIO — VanTrust Real Estate LLC is underway on the development of a 750,000-square-foot build-to-suit warehouse for Owens Corning in Heath, about 30 miles east of Columbus. Completion is slated for the end of the year. The project team includes Pepper Construction Group, RED Architecture, The Kleingers Group and Hull & Associates. AJ Magner, Josh Heiple and Michael Mullady of CBRE represented Owens Corning, which expects to take occupancy in early 2022. Owens Corning, an insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites manufacturer, will consolidate several warehouses in the area into the new project.

