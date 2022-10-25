REBusinessOnline

VanWest Partners Acquires Two Tulsa Self-Storage Facilities Totaling 950 Units

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Oklahoma, Self-Storage, Texas

TULSA, OKLA. — Denver-based investment firm VanWest Partners has acquired two self-storage facilities in Tulsa in off-market transactions. Combined, the facilities span more than 140,000 net rentable square feet across some 950 units, including outdoor parking/storage spaces. Both facilities were approximately 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The new ownership is planning a capital improvement program that will include new gate and camera systems, door replacements and roof and asphalt upgrades.

