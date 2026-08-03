Varcity to Open 239-Unit Retirement Community at Purdue University in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. — Varcity has unveiled plans to open Varcity at Purdue, a 239-unit, university-based retirement community within Purdue University’s Discovery Park District. Developed in partnership with Purdue University and the Purdue for Life Foundation, the property will bring a new generation of residents to campus. Varcity calls the concept “Retirement Renaissance” and says it creates “a lifestyle built around lifelong learning, meaningful relationships, wellness and continued purpose.”

The 13.5-acre project will include villas, townhomes, stacked flats and concierge residences. The community will be co-developed with Atlanta-based Carter and professionally managed by Western States Lodging. Reach Architects and Gensler designed the property.

The developer also says Varcity at Purdue represents a new model for higher education partnerships. “By activating underutilized university land, campuses gain a sustainable revenue source while creating opportunities for students through internships, mentorship, healthcare experiences, hospitality and daily intergenerational engagement.”

Residents of Varcity could attend lectures from faculty, cheer on the Boilermakers, mentor students, take continuing education classes, enjoy concerts and performances or volunteer their time.

Varcity at Purdue marks the first in a growing national portfolio. A second community at Texas A&M University is currently in development, with groundbreaking anticipated in early 2027.