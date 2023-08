HOUSTON — Vard Marine Inc., a provider of naval architecture and marine engineering services, has signed a 6,694-square-foot office lease at 1311 Broadfield Blvd. in Houston’s Energy Corridor area. According to LoopNet Inc., the building was constructed in 2000 and totals 155,407 square feet. D.J. Hale of Oxford Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jack Russo of JLL represented the landlord.