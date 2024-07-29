Monday, July 29, 2024
Värde Partners Provides $105M Loan for Artisan Crossing Multifamily Property in Belmont, California

by Amy Works

BELMONT, CALIF. — Värde Partners has provided Windy Hill Property Ventures, a firm specializing in real estate development in the Greater Bay Area, with $105 million in construction takeout refinancing for its Artisan Crossing apartment property in the Bay Area city of Belmont.

The bridge financing supports the lease-up of the newly developed property. Chris Gandy and Tom Gilliland of JLL arranged the floating-rate loan, which has a three-year initial term with two one-year extension options.

The 250-unit community features a fitness center, pool, dog spa, clubroom with rooftop deck, conference room, work pods and underground parking.

