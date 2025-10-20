Monday, October 20, 2025
630-Flushing-Ave.-Brooklyn
Tenants at the industrial building at 630 Flushing Ave. in Brooklyn, which has undergone numerous capital improvements over the past decade, span sectors such as food manufacturing and distribution, technology, education, media and fashion.
Värde Partners Provides $125M Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Industrial Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Värde Partners, a Minneapolis-based lender, has provided a $125 million loan for the refinancing of an industrial building in Brooklyn. According to LoopNet Inc. the building at 630 Flushing Ave., which sits on a 7.8-acre, three-parcel site, totals roughly 575,000 square feet. The building was originally constructed in 1849 as the headquarters of Pfizer and was 88 percent leased at the time of the loan closing. Jason Gaccione and Jake Salkovitz of CBRE arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan on behalf of the owner, an affiliate of Acumen Capital Partners LLC.

