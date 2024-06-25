Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Värde Partners Provides $185M Loan for Refinancing of Self-Storage Portfolio Across Six States

by Kristin Harlow

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis-based Värde Partners has provided a $185 million loan for the refinancing of a multi-state self-storage portfolio. The borrower was a joint venture between Metro Storage and Fremont Realty Capital. The portfolio comprises 20 Class A properties in markets across Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, New York and Wisconsin. With 14,214 units in total, the assets include more than 1.5 million net rentable square feet. Talonvest Capital arranged the floating-rate bridge loan with a three-year initial term and two one-year extension options.

