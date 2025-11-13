Thursday, November 13, 2025
HCA HealthOne is the largest tenant at the 104,000-square-foot Synergy Medical Center in Englewood, Colo.
Värde Provides $48M Refinancing for Synergy Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado

by Amy Works

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — Värde Partners, a global investment firm specializing in credit and credit-related assets, has closed a $48 million loan to refinance Synergy Medical Center in Englewood. Newmark’s Ramsey Daya, Chris Moritz and Grant Gooding arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan for the sponsor.

Constructed in 2021 on the Swedish Medical Center campus, the 104,000-square-foot medical office building is 80 percent leased to a variety of medical tenants. HCA HealthOne, as the largest tenant, operates an ambulatory surgery center as well as specialized clinics for neurosurgery, orthopedics and physical therapy.

