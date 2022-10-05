Vari Opens 180,000 SF Coworking Space in Coppell, Texas
COPPELL, TEXAS — Vari has opened a 180,000-square-foot space in Coppell, located in the northern-central part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The majority of Vari’s workforce will operate out of an 80,000-square-foot space within the building, and Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the remaining 100,000 square feet for lease. BOKA Powell designed the facility, with Corgan handling interior design and Adolfson & Peterson serving as the general contractor.
