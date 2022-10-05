Vari Opens 180,000 SF Coworking Space in Coppell, Texas

Vari will occupy about 45 percent of the space at its namesake facility in Coppell, with the remainder being marketed to other users with needs for flexible workspace options.

COPPELL, TEXAS — Vari has opened a 180,000-square-foot space in Coppell, located in the northern-central part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The majority of Vari’s workforce will operate out of an 80,000-square-foot space within the building, and Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the remaining 100,000 square feet for lease. BOKA Powell designed the facility, with Corgan handling interior design and Adolfson & Peterson serving as the general contractor.