Vasa Tech North America Signs 34,997 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Vasa Tech North America has signed a 34,997-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Houston. The provider of waterproofing, restoration and other related building services is taking space at the property at 8700 Clay Road, which according to LoopNet Inc. consists of four buildings totaling 286,985 square feet. Jack Rathe and Brandon Preece of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Los Angeles-based Entrada Partners, in the lease negotiations. Jackie Chang of Forever Realty represented the tenant.

