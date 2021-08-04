Vascular Care Group Signs 9,843 SF Healthcare Lease in Wellesley, Massachusetts

WELLESLEY, MASS. — The Vascular Care Group has signed a 9,843-square-foot healthcare lease at 981 Worcester St. in Wellesley, a western suburb of Boston. The two-story building spans 28,120 square feet. Dan Krysiak and Michael Greeley of Newmark represented the landlord, CEA Wellesley Trust, in the lease negotiations. Michael Milano of Spinnaker Healthcare Advisors represented the tenant.