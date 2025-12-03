Vastland Obtains $130M Construction Financing for VOCE Hotel & Residences Project in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Vastland Co. has obtained a $130 million construction loan for VOCE Hotel & Residences, a 25-story mixed-use development located at 1717 Hayes St. in Midtown Nashville. BayBridge Real Estate Capital arranged the loan through Atlanta-based Peachtree Group. Upon completion, VOCE Hotel & Residences will feature 192 private residences, 114 luxury hotel rooms, 60,000 square feet of boutique office space and more than 40,000 square feet of amenities, including a rooftop dining experience.

The design-build team includes BL Harbert International (general contractor), The Preston Partnership (architect), ID & Design International (interior design), RH (custom design), Civil Site Design Group (civil engineer) and HDLA (landscape architect). Vastland and the project team plan to break ground next week and deliver the project in fall 2027.

Christy Fewin of Vastland is leading sales for the residences, which at full capacity has a total sellout value of $360 million. Pre-sales have already eclipsed 50 percent of available units, according to Vastland.