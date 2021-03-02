REBusinessOnline

Vaughn Construction Nears Completion of $135M Austin Office Project for Texas Facilities Commission

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — General contractor Vaughn Construction is nearing completion of the initial phase of a $135 million office project in Austin for the Texas Facilities Commission, an agency that manages government buildings throughout the state. The project includes a nine-story office building, central utility plant and an 1,850-space parking garage. Approximately 1,500 employees from the Texas Health & Human Services Commission will occupy the building beginning in June. Details about subsequent phases were not disclosed.

