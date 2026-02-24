Tuesday, February 24, 2026
As part of the development of the Autry C. Stephens Engineering Discovery Building at UT Austin, which is named for the alumnus who founded Endeavor Energy Resources, the project team will redesign the Mulva Courtyard to feature artwork by sculptor Maya Lin that will depict the night sky from the evening of the university’s founding.
Vaughn Construction Underway on 210,000 SF Academic Project at University of Texas at Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — General contractor and project manager Vaughn Construction is underway on Autry C. Stephens Engineering Discovery Building, a 210,000-square-foot academic project at the University of Texas at Austin (UT). Designed by Los Angeles-based CO Architects and Austin-based BGK Architects, the seven-story structure will be located on the eastern edge of campus and will be able to accommodate up to 32 faculty researchers and 335 graduate students and postdoctoral fellows. The building, which will house the operations of UT’s petroleum/geosystems and chemical engineering programs, will also feature dedicated tutoring areas and conference/meeting rooms, as well as an outdoor pavilion. The project is expected to be complete this fall.

