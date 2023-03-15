REBusinessOnline

Vault Partners Begins Construction on 185,250 SF Warehouse, Distribution Center in South Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Vault-Distribution-Center-Houston

Vault Distribution Center in Houston will total 185,250 square feet.

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Vault Partners has begun construction on a 185,250-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in South Houston. The rear-load building will be divisible up to 40,000 square feet and will feature 32-foot clear heights, 34 dock-high doors, two drive-in ramps, and parking spaces for 137 vehicles and 23 trailers. Stream Realty Partners has been tapped as the leasing agent. Shell delivery of the building is scheduled for the fourth quarter.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023
May
25
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2023
May
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  