Vault Partners Begins Construction on 185,250 SF Warehouse, Distribution Center in South Houston
HOUSTON — Locally based developer Vault Partners has begun construction on a 185,250-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in South Houston. The rear-load building will be divisible up to 40,000 square feet and will feature 32-foot clear heights, 34 dock-high doors, two drive-in ramps, and parking spaces for 137 vehicles and 23 trailers. Stream Realty Partners has been tapped as the leasing agent. Shell delivery of the building is scheduled for the fourth quarter.