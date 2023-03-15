Vault Partners Begins Construction on 185,250 SF Warehouse, Distribution Center in South Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Vault Distribution Center in Houston will total 185,250 square feet.

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Vault Partners has begun construction on a 185,250-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in South Houston. The rear-load building will be divisible up to 40,000 square feet and will feature 32-foot clear heights, 34 dock-high doors, two drive-in ramps, and parking spaces for 137 vehicles and 23 trailers. Stream Realty Partners has been tapped as the leasing agent. Shell delivery of the building is scheduled for the fourth quarter.