1810-Randall-Ave.-The-Bronx
The new affordable seniors housing building at 1810 Randall Ave. in The- Bronx will total 180 units. Completion is slated for 2027.
VCD to Develop 180-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Project in The Bronx

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Vertical Community Development (VCD) will develop a 180-unit affordable seniors housing project at1810 Randall Ave. in The Bronx. Designed by Aufgang Architects, the eight-story building will offer 157 studios, 22 one-bedroom units and a single two-bedroom unit. Information on age and rent restrictions was not disclosed. Amenities will include a fitness center, indoor and outdoor recreational spaces and social support services, and the building will also house church facilities on its ground floor. Construction is scheduled to begin next year and to be complete sometime in 2027.

