Veda Living to Manage 10 Seniors Housing Properties in Washington State

WASHINGTON — Veda Living, the management company spin-off of ETROS Management Firm, has taken on a 10-property management agreement in Washington state.

ETROS Management Firm, founded in 2016, specializes in turnaround management solutions for underperforming senior living assets.

The properties are all branded as Greenlake Senior Living communities, which target middle-market seniors in the Pacific Northwest.

With this most recent management deal, Veda Living now operates a portfolio of 15 properties across the nation.