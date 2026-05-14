Vedder Signs 163,000 SF Headquarters Lease Extension in Downtown Chicago

CHICAGO — Vedder has signed a 163,000-square-foot headquarters lease extension at 222 N. LaSalle Street, a 26-story office building in downtown Chicago. Vedder signed a 12-year extension to maintain its global headquarters at the building through 2041. The law firm, which has been headquartered at 222 N. LaSalle since 1988, will continue to occupy 163,000 square feet across five floors. Tishman Speyer serves as property manager and leasing agent at the property and was internally represented by Ellen May, Steve Golz and Bella Rapken. Joe Learner and Adam Southard of Savills represented Vedder.

The 1 million-square-foot property recently received renovations and is now 87 percent leased. The renovated lobby features new food-and-beverage options, and the Zo Clubhouse features a new outdoor patio. All tenants have access to Zo Clubhouse, Tishman Speyer’s amenity network. Originally constructed in 1926, the building features unobstructed views of the Chicago River, flexible floorplates and convenient transit access.