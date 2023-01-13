Veeco Signs 16,506 SF Life Sciences Lease in Waltham, Massachusetts

WALTHAM, MASS. — Veeco, a New York-based manufacturer of semiconductors and electronics, has signed a 16,506-square-foot life sciences lease at 130 Turner Street, a 270,000-square-foot facility located in the western Boston suburb of Waltham. Matt Malatesta, Mike Frisoli, Tyler McGrail, Margaret Fee and Eric Jeremiah of Newmark represented the landlord, Jumbo Capital, in the lease negotiations. Malatesta also represented the tenant.